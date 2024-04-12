Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 553.0% in March

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 553.0% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America.

