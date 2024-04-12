Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 104,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 140,244 shares.The stock last traded at $189.33 and had previously closed at $191.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17,142.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

