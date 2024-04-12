ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $61.70

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $59.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 14,170,266 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
