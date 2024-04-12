ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $61.70

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $59.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 14,170,266 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 82,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,451 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $7,033,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

