American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.24. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 3,423,524 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.