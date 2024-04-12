Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $146.09

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.09, but opened at $141.74. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $142.67, with a volume of 3,187 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOV. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOV
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.