Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $27.02

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $26.25. Stellantis shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 712,413 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Down 3.8 %

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

