Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,679,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,088,422. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

