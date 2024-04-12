HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $155.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
