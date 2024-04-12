1,555 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

