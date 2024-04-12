Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

