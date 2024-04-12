84,720 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

