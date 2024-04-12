Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $6,072,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,098. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.97 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.