Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stake Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Dycom Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Dycom Industries worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $146.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

