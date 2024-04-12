Financial Architects LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,950. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

