Essex LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Essex LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

