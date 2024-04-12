Essex LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 24,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 859,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,086. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

