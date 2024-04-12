Essex LLC Invests $215,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Essex LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 750,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,995. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

