Essex LLC Invests $318,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $52,068,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $280.32. 1,098,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,062. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.00 and a 200-day moving average of $288.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

