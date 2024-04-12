Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $63,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931,471. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

