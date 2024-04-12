Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,028.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.34. 90,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,877. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

