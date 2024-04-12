Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $23.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $959.94. 207,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $482.74 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

