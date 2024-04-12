Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

