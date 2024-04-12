Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 570,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

