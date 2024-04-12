Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $150.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $123.75 and last traded at $123.30. Approximately 5,294,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,168,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a market cap of $487.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

