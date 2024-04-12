Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.17. 180,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

