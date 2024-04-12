Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USMV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,544 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.