JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,113. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.