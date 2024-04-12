Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 347,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,276. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.