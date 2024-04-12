Cedrus LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

