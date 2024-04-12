Cedrus LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cedrus LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

