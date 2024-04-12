Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE:IP opened at $37.81 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

