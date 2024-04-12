Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $147.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $763.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

