Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.38 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $20.73 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lovesac by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

