Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $5,356,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,769,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.35 and its 200-day moving average is $503.69. The company has a market cap of $270.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

