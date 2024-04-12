Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 138,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,437. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
