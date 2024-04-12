Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 1,484 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,595,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.48. 1,483,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,504. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

