Essex LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.20. 16,285,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,934. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.