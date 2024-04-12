Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,477 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,932,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 607,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 322,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after buying an additional 174,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 94,993 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.02. 21,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $26.48.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

