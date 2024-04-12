Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.72. 181,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,059. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

