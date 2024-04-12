Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 241,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,939. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.