Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,652 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 498,789 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

