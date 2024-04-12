Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,061. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

