Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWU traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 462,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.