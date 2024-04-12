Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 5,150 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,020. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

