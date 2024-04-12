Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.12% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,565. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.