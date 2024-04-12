Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $18.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Permian Resources shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 2,608,873 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $353,683,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after buying an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

