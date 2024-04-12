Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 56.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.