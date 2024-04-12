Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Short Interest Update

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SEZL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $392.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $54,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,331,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081,285.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,767 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

