Short Interest in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Grows By 84.2%

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of Presto Automation stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 561,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,365. Presto Automation has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Presto Automation by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,066 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 382,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Presto Automation by 906.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 183,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.62 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRST

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.