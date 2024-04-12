Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. 7,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,596. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

